100 new police stations to be set up at Rs 200 cr, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The Chief Minister also announced opening seven new public schools and promised setting up more such institutions in the coming years.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 10:05 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 10:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramiah

