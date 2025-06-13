108 ambulance command control centre to officially come under Karnataka health department
While the government's decision was announced in this year's budget, in a bid to strengthen the functioning of this free state-wide emergency service 'Arogya Kavacha', a government order to this effect was issued on June 10.
