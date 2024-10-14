Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

12-year-old boy found dead under mysterious circumstances in Karnataka

The family has raised suspicion over the death. A case has been registered at the Brahmavar Police Station.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 03:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 03:03 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us