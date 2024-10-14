12-year-old boy found dead under mysterious circumstances in Karnataka

<p>Udupi: A 12-year-old boy died under suspicious circumstances at a madrassa hostel at Ranganakere in Brahmavar taluk.</p><p>Rihana Begum, mother of the deceased from Varamballi village in Brahmavar, stated that her son was staying at a madrassa hostel in Ranganakere for the past four months, while studying in eighth standard at a private school in Heradi. He had returned to the hostel on October 11.</p>.Two accused of practicing black magic found dead in Bihar.<p>On Saturday night, Syed Ibrahim Junaid Ripayi, the hostel in-charge, called the complainant's husband, Mohammad Tauseef, asking him to come immediately. While he was on his way, Tauseef received another call asking him to visit Brahmavar Community Health Centre. When questioned, Ripayi informed that the deceased did not turn up for dinner at 9 pm.</p><p>Later, inmates searched for him. However, he was later found in the hostel bathroom, where he had allegedly ended life by hanging himself. Though he was rushed to the hospital, doctors who examined him, declared him dead. The family has raised suspicion over the death. A case has been registered at the Brahmavar Police Station.</p>