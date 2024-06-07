17 fall sick after alleged Chlorine gas leak

Mysuru: 7 people have fallen ill, due to alleged chlorine cylinder leak, at a scrap shop- Rida Steel Traders near Varuna canal at Old Kesare in Mysuru on Friday evening.
The incident has occurred, while cutting a cylinder which reportedly had Chlorine on Friday evening. This was one of the cylinders reportedly bought and brought from Davanagere, a few months ago, Police said.
People from houses near the shop, who have inhaled the gas, complained of breathing issues and skin irritability. They are admitted and treated at K R Hospital and a private hospital. All are recovering according to Mysuru DHO P C Kumarswamy.
He informed that, four Ambulances are stationed in the area. Taluk Health Officer, District T B Programme officer, local PHC medical officer and other health care staff are deputed to handle, in case of any additional cases in the area. They have reserved 20 beds each at K R Hospital and District hospital, Dr Kumarswamy said.
Published 07 June 2024, 16:38 IST