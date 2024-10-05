Home
2 students arrested in Mangaluru, 26 LSD strips seized

The arrested, identified as Adil and Mohammed Nihal M P, both from Kerala and were studying in a college situated on the outskirts of Mangaluru, said Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 16:54 IST

Published 05 October 2024, 16:54 IST
