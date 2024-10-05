2 students arrested in Mangaluru, 26 LSD strips seized

<p>Mangaluru: The Mulki police arrested two students of a college and seized 26 LSD star strips from their possession at Koppala bridge in Haleyangadi on Saturday.</p><p>The arrested have been identified as Adil and Mohammed Nihal M P, both from Kerala and were studying in a college situated on the outskirts of Mangaluru, said Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal.</p><p>Acting on a tip off that two individuals were engaged in selling LSD strips to public and students in Mulki police station limits, PSI Anitha H B on the direction of Mangaluru North Sub division ACP Srikanth arrested the duo and seized 26 LSD star strips worth Rs 78,000. The police also seized a car and two mobilephones.</p><p>The commissioner said that the arrested were produced before the court and have been remanded to judicial custody.</p>