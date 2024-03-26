2 teachers, student suspended on Day One of SSLC exam

Bengaluru, DHNS: Two teachers were suspended for dereliction of duty while a student was suspended for malpractice on the first day of the SSLC examination in the state on Monday.
The webcasting facility set up in Yadgir district showed two teachers on invigilation duty encouraging students to indulge in
malpractice.
In another incident, a student in Vijayapura district was suspended for indulging in malpractice.
The Karnataka Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has insisted that the examination be webcast.
The examination for the first language paper recorded a 98.41% attendance of students.
Of the total 8,45,811 students registered for the SSLC examination this time, as many as 8,32,343 students appeared and 13,468 students remained absent.
(Published 25 March 2024, 23:18 IST)