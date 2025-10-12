Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Chemistry MPhil, who made smoke bombs for heists, held in Delhi jewellery shop robbery cases

According to the officer, the accused, despite his strong academic record, turned to crime due to financial distress.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 15:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2025, 15:13 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeDelhi UniversityrobberyMPhil

Follow us on :

Follow Us