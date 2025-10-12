Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Congress opts out of ‘risky’ RS seat, deepens rift with NC in J&K alliance

J&K Congress President Tariq Hamid Karra told reporters that after 'threadbare discussions',” party leaders concluded that contesting seat number four was not strategically viable.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 15:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2025, 15:13 IST
India NewsCongressJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsNational Conference

Follow us on :

Follow Us