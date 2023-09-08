Home
Homeindiakarnataka

20 BJP MLAs will join Congress, says Raju Kage

'There is no disgruntlement within the Congress. It’s all media creation. In fact, 20 BJP MLA will join the party ahead of the parliamentary polls next year,' Raju Kage said.
Last Updated 07 September 2023, 23:22 IST

Congress MLA from Kagwad Raju Kage on Thursday dropped a bombshell saying that at least 20 BJP legislators will join the grand old party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kage was speaking to reporters at Ugar Khurd in the district. “There is no disgruntlement within the Congress. It’s all media creation. In fact, 20 BJP MLA will join the party ahead of the parliamentary polls next year,” he said while reacting to Gokak BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi’s remarks that many Congress MLAs are miffed and the party is a divided house.

“All the 135 Congress MLAs are united and we will provide good governance in the state for next 15 to 20 years,” said Kage, a former BJP MLA who jumped ship to the Congress ahead of the bypolls to Kagwad Assembly constituency in 2019.

(Published 07 September 2023, 23:22 IST)
BJPCongressKarnatakaCongress Raju Kage

