20,000 citizens troop into Karnataka's Vidhana Soudha to seek redress

While Siddaramaiah tried his best to reach out to as many citizens as possible, some were disappointed as their grievances were not heard properly. “We came all the way from Kalaburagi but the chief minister did not have time to listen to us. He just took our application and went away. This is the second time we are approaching him seeking a job for our granddaughter who is an M.Com graduate,” said a 92-year-old woman.