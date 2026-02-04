Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

22 children fall sick after eating midday meal at school in Karnataka's Bidar

'All the kids are safe and in good health,' said Aurad Tahsildar Mahesh Patil.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 23:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 23:17 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBidar

Follow us on :

Follow Us