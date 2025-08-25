<p>Dharwad: A 22-year-old MTech student of the Mechanical Engineering Department at IIT-Dharwad died of a heart attack.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Asthitva Gupta, a native of Bihar.</p><p>According to IIT sources, Asthitva suddenly collapsed while participating in NCC selection trials. </p>.Heart attacks on the rise: Lifestyle, genetics, and new risk markers explained.<p>He was immediately rushed to the campus clinic, where staff managed to stabilise him. He was then shifted to a private hospital for further treatment. </p><p>However, while undergoing treatment in the ICU, he suffered a second cardiac arrest and could not be revived.</p>