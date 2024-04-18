3.5 lakh students to write KCET today, tomorrow

Bengaluru: As many as 3,49,637 candidates are appearing for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET-24) scheduled to be held on April 18 and 19.
The number of students registered for the KCET has increased by one lakh this year compared to the KCET 2023. The test is a gateway for admissions to various professional courses. Apart from Engineering courses, the CET will be applicable to aspirants of Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy, Naturopathy & Yoga and BSc (Nursing) courses.
The test will be held at 737 centres across the state. Of which 167 centres are located in Bengaluru.
On the first day (April 18), the examination will be held for Biology (10:30 am- 11:50 am) and Mathematics (2:30 pm- 3:50 pm). On the second day (April 19), the exams will be held for Physics (10:30 am- 11:50 am) and Chemistry (2:30 pm- 3:50 pm).
This year, around 648 specially-abled candidates have registered for the examination. However, the Kannada language test will be conducted on April 20 for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga Candidates in Belagavi, Mangaluru and Bengaluru. A total of 1,545 candidates have registered for the Kannada language test.
To conduct the exam smoothly, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has coordinated with Deputy Commissioners and Superintendent of Police of all the districts and appointed observers of Assistant Commissioner cadre. Even police personnel have been deployed at the examination centres to avoid any kind of malpractice.
For this, the KEA has appointed a total of 737 observers, 737 special invigilation squad members, 737 custodians, 14,568 invigilators and a total of 20,300 officers/officials for the KCET examination duty.
Though there is no dress code, the students are not allowed to wear any metal ornaments. In case, there are married candidates, Mangalasutra is allowed. If in case of candidates wearing full arm shirts/dress, they must fold it and write exams. The KEA has not said anything about wearing shoes.
