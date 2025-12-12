3,954 POCSO cases till November this year: Home Minister G Parameshwara

<p>Belagavi: Crimes against kids have continued to increase in the state despite various measures.</p>.<p>As per data placed before the Assembly by Home Minister G Parameshwara, till Nov this year, 3,954 cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act were booked.</p>.<p>In 2024, a total of 4,078 cases were registered under the Act and the same was 3,091 in 2023 and 3,211 in 2022. However, conviction rate is very low with only 6 in 2025.</p>.<p>“Low conviction is mainly because of parents. They do not have same interest in continuing the case. Many parents worry that children get identified negatively in society and they even fear about identity of kids being revealed. In a majority of cases, parents don’t cooperate during further probe,” said a child rights activist.</p>.Supreme Court stays trial against ex-Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa in POCSO case.<p>Shockingly, misuse of the Act has also raised concerns. Data shared by the minister showed that in 2022 & 2023, a total of 56 false cases were registered. In 2024, it rose to 65. In 2025, till Nov, 45 false cases were identified.</p>.<p>“Creating awareness about the seriousness of the Act and even introducing punishments to those who file false cases will help prevent misuse,” said a rights <br />activist.</p>.<p>On the seriousness of misuse, a senior advocate said, “I myself handled some cases where teachers were targeted by parents. Even questioning students for being absent to school is leading to Pocso cases”. </p>