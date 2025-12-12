Menu
3,954 POCSO cases till November this year: Home Minister G Parameshwara

As per data placed before the Assembly by Home Minister G Parameshwara, till Nov this year, 3,954 cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act were booked.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 01:11 IST
Published 12 December 2025, 01:11 IST
