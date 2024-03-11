3 held in Karnataka Bank branch theft case

The Dakshin Kannada Police have arrested three persons in connection with theft in the Karnataka Bank branch at Adyanadka in Vittal police station limits.
DK Superintendent of Police Ryshyanth C B said the arrested have been identified as Mohammed Rafeeq alias Goodina Bali Rafeeq (35) from B Mooda village in Bantwal taluk, Ibrahim Kalandar (41) from Mogral in Uppala in Manjeshwara of Kerala and Dayanand S (37) from Bayaru in Manjeshwara of Kerala. The SP had constituted a special team to trace the accused.
“The police are yet to recover the valuables. The valuables will be recovered after the trio are in police custody,” the top cop said.
The theft had taken place on February 8 and Vittal police had registered a case under IPC Sections 457 and 380.
Miscreants had broken open the back door of a private bank and stolen cash and gold ornaments. After gaining entry into the banks, thieves had broken open the locker using a gas cutter and had decamped with valuables.
The investigation had revealed that the bank's weak security system had failed to trigger the alarm. Following the incident, the police had convened a meeting of bankers and security audit team of banks in Bantwal on February 13 to strengthen the security system in banks in the area.
(Published 11 March 2024, 17:34 IST)