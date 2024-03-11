3 held in Karnataka Bank branch theft case

“The police are yet to recover the valuables. The valuables will be recovered after the trio are in police custody,” the top cop said.

The theft had taken place on February 8 and Vittal police had registered a case under IPC Sections 457 and 380.

Miscreants had broken open the back door of a private bank and stolen cash and gold ornaments. After gaining entry into the banks, thieves had broken open the locker using a gas cutter and had decamped with valuables.

The investigation had revealed that the bank's weak security system had failed to trigger the alarm. Following the incident, the police had convened a meeting of bankers and security audit team of banks in Bantwal on February 13 to strengthen the security system in banks in the area.