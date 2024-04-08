JOIN US
Homeindiakarnataka

3 killed as Gokarna-Bengaluru private bus topples into valley on NH 13

The driver of the speeding bus lost control at a curve as the vehicle veered off the road and fell into a valley on NH 13, the Holalkere police said.
Last Updated 07 April 2024, 21:13 IST

Three passengers of a Gokarna-bound private bus were killed while 33 others suffered injuries after the vehicle overturned near the Hanumanth Devara Kanive (valley) on the outskirts of Holalkere town in the small hours of Sunday.

The deceased are: Jagadish (48) of Honnavar, Ganapathi (34) of Gokarna and Ronak Singh, a resident of Sakleshpur. The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Chitradurga, Shivamogga and Davangere.

The private bus was going to Gokarna from Bengaluru. The driver of the speeding bus lost control at a curve as the vehicle veered off the road and fell into a valley on NH 13, the Holalkere police said.

(Published 07 April 2024, 21:13 IST)
