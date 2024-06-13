32 child workers rescued last year and 11 this year in Mysuru district

Last year, they conducted as many as 1093 raids in Mysuru city and have rescued 13 kids.

In Hunsur taluk, they conducted 148 raids and rescued five kids. In Periyapatna taluk, they carried out 103 raids and rescued one kid.

They have conducted 132 raids in Nanjangud taluk and rescued three from there. Saligrama taluk saw 70 raids, where two child workers below the age of 14 were rescued.

They have conducted 146 raids in T Narsipura taluk and rescued two kids and produced one child before CWC. In H D Kote taluk they conducted 82 raids and rescued two kids. They conducted 36 raids in Sargur taluk.