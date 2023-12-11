JOIN US
Home

4 youths die as car plunges into Karnataka lake

Last Updated 10 December 2023, 21:45 IST

Chikkaballapur: Four youths died after the car they were travelling in fell into Amani Gopalkrishna lake off National Highway 44 on the outskirts of the city late Saturday night.

Deceased are: Tagore (21), a native of Nekkundipete in Chintamani, Pavan (22), Aryan (22) and Vasant (21) of Chikkaballapur. While Aryan was studying BCom at a Bengaluru college, the other three were pursuing BE.

According to an ambulance driver, an eyewitness, the driver of the overspeeding car lost control and the vehicle veered off the road and fell into the lake. He informed the police about the incident.

The accident occurred when the youths were going to the house of Pavan’s grandmother in Chikkaballapur.

“Pavan was overspeeding and driving recklessly. Also, the apathy of the NHAI in constructing a protection wall at the spot has led to the accident,” Aryan’s parents alleged in a complaint lodged with the Chikkaballapur Traffic police. The Chikkaballapur traffic police have registered a case.

(Published 10 December 2023, 21:45 IST)
KarnatakaAccident

