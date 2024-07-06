Karnataka: Panel gets time till March 2025 to probe 40% commission case

Bengaluru: The state government has given the Justice H N Nagamohan Das Commission time till March 2025 to submit its report on allegations of ‘40% commission’ that were levelled against the previous BJP administration.
The Commission was set up in August last year and had three months to give its report.
In November 2023, the government gave the panel time till May 2024.
Needed additional time
The Commission, however, said it needed an additional 16 months to complete its inquiry and sought time till September 2025. But the government, in its notification, has provided time till March 31, 2025.
Published 05 July 2024, 23:41 IST