4,369 Irrigation pump sets in state are solar-powered: K J George

Close to 4,369 irrigation pump sets in the state are now solar-powered, Energy Minister K J George said on Wednesday, while urging more farmers to harness solar power.
In a move to encourage farmers to install solar-powered irrigation pump sets, George held an interaction with the farmers at Magadi.
He promised that the use of solar power will ensure uninterrupted power supply to the farmers and reduce the dependence on conventional sources of power.
"Installation of solar-powered pump sets is easy and these pump sets also have a long life. The maintenance costs are also relatively low," he said.
He added that interested farmers can use the various subsidies available to promote the use of solar energy.
Karnataka launched the 'Solar water pump set scheme' in 2014-15 for the 5 HP category and this included funding from the Ministry of New Renewable Energy (MNRE), the Government of Karnataka, and beneficiary contributions. That apart, for pump sets up to the capacity of 7.5 HP, farmers can avail themselves of the benefits under the PM-KUSUM component B.