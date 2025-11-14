<p>Belagavi: Six people who had pelted stones on police personnel, their vehicles and other vehicles during protests by farmers at Hattargi in Hukkeri taluk of the district, posing as farmers, were arrested by the police on Thursday.</p>.<p>The incident had occurred near the toll plaza on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway on November 7. </p>.<p>Superintendent of Police Dr Bheemashankar Guled told reporters here that during protests for Rs 3,500 per tonne of sugarcane, leaders of farmers organisations had informed police that some miscreants would create problems as they were in an inebriated state. </p>.Sugarcane farmers torch produce-laden tractors as protests escalate in Mudhol.<p>“We verified videos and CCTV footage, identified six persons from different places in Hukkeri taluk and arrested them,” he said. </p>.<p>The suspects are Channagouda Sasalatti, Prashant Mugali, Vinayak Kothiwale (of Hebbal), Mallappa Ghatgi (of Ullagaddi Khanapur), Shivappa Wani of Kesti and Somnath Hiremath of Bidrewadi, he said. They were presented before the court, which remanded them in judicial custody.</p>