<p>Bengaluru: More than 6,000 government schools in the state have only a single teacher this academic year, an increase of around 1,200 such institutions compared to the previous academic year, according to government data. </p>.<p>While the state had 5,412 single-teacher schools in the 2024-25 academic year, the figure has gone up to 6,675 this time, an increase of 1,263.</p>.<p>This data was shared by School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa in the Legislative Council in response to an unstarred question by BJP member KS Naveen in the recently concluded session at Belagavi. </p>.<p>There are around 49,000 government schools in the state.</p>.<p>According to the data, Hassan district has the most number of schools with a single teacher (586), followed by Tumakuru (426), Kolar (347) and Chikkaballapura (334).</p>.<p>Dharwad has the least number of schools with a single teacher (26), followed by Bengaluru North (39), Vijayanagara (45) and Gadag (46).</p>.<p>According to officials, a shortage of teachers is the main reason for the rise in the number of such schools.</p>.<p>The government has hired as many as 51,000 guest teachers in the current academic year, which is 6,000 more than the guest teachers appointed last year, they said.</p>.Rs 1,000 monthly incentive for teachers to boost Class 10 results in seven Kalyana Karnataka districts.<p>While speaking in the Council, Minister Madhu Bangarappa said recruitment of teachers was delayed because of the internal reservation issue, and the hiring process would start soon.</p>.<p>Among schools with a single teacher, some even have a student strength of more than 30, and many such schools are in primary level.</p>.<p>“As most of these teachers have to handle classes between 1 and 5, they have no option but conduct classes by clubbing all children,” said an office bearer of Karnataka State Primary School Teachers Association.</p>.<p>Chandrashekar Nuggli, president of the association, said: “It is impossible for a single teacher to manage all classes and it will impact learning levels. The government must appoint at least 2 teachers in such schools.”</p>.<p>Members of School Development and Monitoring Committee have asked the government to deploy excess teachers in schools with lone teachers.</p>.<p>Dists with most single-teacher schools Hassan: 586 Tumakuru: 426 Kolar: 347 Chikkaballapura: 334 Dists with least single-teacher schools Dharwad: 26 Bengaluru North: 39 Vijayanagara: 45 Gadag: 46</p>.<p>No admission in 188 schools As per the data provided by the state government in the recently concluded Legislative Council session 188 government schools have failed to attract a single admission in the current academic year. Of this 160 were lower primary 25 higher primary and 3 high schools. Zero-enrollment schools are more in Tumakuru (45) followed by Kalburgi (21) Kolar (20) Koppal (18) and Bidar (17). </p>