Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

6,675 single-teacher schools, 188 with zero admissions in Karnataka

The government has hired as many as 51,000 guest teachers in the current academic year, which is 6,000 more than the guest teachers appointed last year.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 21:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 December 2025, 21:55 IST
Karnataka NewsGovernment schools

Follow us on :

Follow Us