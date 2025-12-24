<p>As Christmas approaches, Bengaluru’s oldest and most iconic churches emerge as living landmarks, where midnight masses, carols, history, architecture, faith, and community traditions converge. Metrolife takes a look at its history and traditions.</p>.<p><strong>St Mark’s Cathedral</strong></p>.<p>This M G Road church was established in 1808 as an Anglican garrison church for the East India Company’s Madras Army. Its architecture is inspired by St Paul’s Cathedral in London, featuring a dome, chancel, and Roman arches. A major fire in 1923 necessitated rebuilding it. Now part of the Church of South India (CSI), the cathedral is famous for its choral carols. </p>.<p>Two choral services are scheduled — December 24, 11.30 pm, and December 25, 9 am. </p>.<p><strong>St Patrick’s Church</strong></p>.<p>Located near Brigade Road, the church was founded in the early 1840s. It was originally dedicated to the Virgin Mary and the archangel Michael under the name ‘Church of the Assumption’. It became popularly known as St Patrick’s (the patron saint of Ireland) Church because it was frequented by Irish soldiers stationed nearby. This year, the parishioners have created a large recyclable crib on the theme of ‘hope’. </p>.<p>Christmas Eve mass at 11.45 pm, and Christmas Day mass at 6.15 am in Kannada, 7.30 am in Tamil and 8.45 am in English. </p>.<p><strong>St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church </strong></p>.<p>This 1866 church in Shivajinagar was built for Scottish regiments and features elements of Scottish Gothic architecture, such as red brick walls and stained-glass windows. It was initially called Martyrs’ Church. It houses a well-preserved pipe organ from 1881.</p>.<p>Christmas Eve mass at 6.30 pm, and Christmas Day mass at 9 am. Both services will be livestreamed on standrewschurch.org.in</p>.Bengaluru citizens launch campaign to rescue trees strangled by concrete and tar.<p><strong>St Mary’s Basilica</strong></p>.<p>This 17th-century chapel in Shivajinagar was later consecrated in 1882 in the Gothic style. It is the first church in the state to be elevated to the status of a minor basilica. This year, a large fabric depicting the crib where Jesus was born has been installed. </p>.<p>Christmas Eve mass at 8 pm in English, 10 pm in Kannada, and 12 am in Tamil, and Christmas Day mass at 6 am in English, 7, 8 and 11 am in Tamil, and 9.30 am in Kannada.</p>.<p><strong>East Parade Church</strong></p>.<p>Located on M G Road, East Parade Church was built by Wesleyan Methodists in 1865. Named after East Parade Road near the historic Parade Ground, it served British soldiers outside the Anglican community and uniquely allowed rifles inside.</p>.<p>Now part of CSI, it hosts Malayalam, Tamil, and English services and is known for its distinctive artificial Christmas tree tradition.</p>.<p>For details about mass timings, call 99018 01555.</p>.<p><strong>St Francis Xavier’s Cathedral</strong></p>.<p>St Francis Xavier's Cathedral in Fraser Town started as a modest structure built by French missionaries in 1851. As the Catholic population grew, the original building became too small, leading to the construction of the granite cathedral we see today. It was inaugurated in 1932 and designated as a cathedral in 1940. The church is renowned for its Gothic-Romanesque architecture, large domes (completed 2009), and role as a spiritual centre with schools. </p>.<p>Christmas Eve mass at 8 pm in English, 9.30 pm in Tamil and 12 am in Kannada. Christmas Day mass at 6.15 and 9.45 am in English, 7.15 am in Tamil, and 8.30 am in Kannada. </p>