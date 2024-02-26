692 suicides in 10 months as drought crisis persists

As many as 22.59 lakh farmers have taken medium-term and short-term loans from cooperative institutions to the tune of Rs 17,534 crore till Jan 31, 2024, and 8.5 lakh have secured loans from nationalised banks to the tune of Rs 1,7424 crore till Dec 31, 2023. The data further revealed that only 238 farmers have repaid their loans (Rs 3.07 crore) in cooperative institutions.