700 eggs of sea turtles destroyed by feral dogs in Kasarkod Tonka

Hubballi: Feral dogs, over the last week, have destroyed more than 700 eggs of the critically endangered Olive Ridley Sea Turtle on the beaches of Kasarkod Tonka in Uttara Kannada district’s Honnavar taluk.

The eggs were expected to hatch in the next 10-12 days after a gestation period of 48 days.

Kasarkod Tonka is one of the important nesting sites in coastal Karnataka for the sea turtle. According to forest department officials, the Honnavar division has 56 nesting sites of the endangered turtles, legally protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. In Tonka, there are 36 plus nesting sites, of which seven have been destroyed by stray dogs.

While local fishermen claim that the feral dogs have damaged the eggs of seven nests on the beach, the forest department officials claim that dogs have destroyed the eggs of only three nests. And the number — 700 eggs — is highly exaggerated.

Ganapthi Tandel, a resident of Tonka, informed DH that the stray dogs over the last four to five days have destroyed seven nests. “On Monday night alone the dogs broke into four nests and damaged hundreds of eggs. There are only two forest watchers to patrol the five km long beach where the turtles have laid eggs. Few of the nests have not been properly protected by the department,” he said.