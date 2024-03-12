700 eggs of sea turtles destroyed by feral dogs in Kasarkod Tonka

Hubballi: Feral dogs, over the last week, have destroyed more than 700 eggs of the critically endangered Olive Ridley Sea Turtle on the beaches of Kasarkod Tonka in Uttara Kannada district’s Honnavar taluk.
The eggs were expected to hatch in the next 10-12 days after a gestation period of 48 days.
Kasarkod Tonka is one of the important nesting sites in coastal Karnataka for the sea turtle. According to forest department officials, the Honnavar division has 56 nesting sites of the endangered turtles, legally protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. In Tonka, there are 36 plus nesting sites, of which seven have been destroyed by stray dogs.
While local fishermen claim that the feral dogs have damaged the eggs of seven nests on the beach, the forest department officials claim that dogs have destroyed the eggs of only three nests. And the number — 700 eggs — is highly exaggerated.
Ganapthi Tandel, a resident of Tonka, informed DH that the stray dogs over the last four to five days have destroyed seven nests. “On Monday night alone the dogs broke into four nests and damaged hundreds of eggs. There are only two forest watchers to patrol the five km long beach where the turtles have laid eggs. Few of the nests have not been properly protected by the department,” he said.
Dogs are natural predators of the turtle eggs that are laid on the beaches. The forest department, along with local fishermen, over the years has been taking extra precautions to prevent dogs from feeding on the eggs by erecting protective nets around the nests.
Last year, two nests were destroyed by the feral dogs at Tonka. However, this year the number of nests being lost due to dog attacks is alarming.
Marine biologist Prakash Mesta fears that the number of causalities can go further up as the stray dogs have tasted and got used to 'easy prey'. "We have been demanding the officials (give approval) for higher patrolling in the nesting areas during the breeding season of turtles. The local administration has to ensure that stray dogs are captured and prevent them from venturing on beaches during this season,” he said.
Yogeesha C K, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Honnavar says there are more than 50-60 stray dogs in the area. “Like in the previous years, the department has put up nylon nets around the turtle nests. Two watchers have been patrolling the area around the clock. Yet, the dogs have damaged two nests. As the local fishermen dry their fish catch on the shores, there has been an increase in the number of feral dogs at Tonka,” he said.
Yogeesha said they are planning to replace the nylon nests with metal mesh to protect the eggs. “We have budget and human constraints in increasing watchers at every beach in the division. Will speak to the higher-ups and get permission to increase human resources at the beaches,” he said.
Vikram R N, Honnavar Forest Range Officer, said of the 36 nests in Tonka, hatchlings of seven to eight nests (around 600 hatchlings) have already been released into the sea over the last fortnight.