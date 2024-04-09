85-year-old suffers heat stroke in Mysuru; first case in Karnataka this year

An 85-year-old person from the Mysuru district reportedly suffered heat stroke, becoming the first victim of a heat stroke in Karnataka this year, Health Commissioner D Randeep said on Monday.
The man, a resident of Nalluru Palya, PHC Hosur Gate, Hunsur taluk in Mysuru, suffered a heat stroke. The case was reported on April 4. He was referred to Hunsur Government Hospital, after initial management at Primary Health Centre.
The patient recovered and was discharged from the hospital on April 5.
Hunsur Taluk Health Officer Dr Keerthi Kumar confirmed that the person was admitted to the hospital with high fever. He was referred to the government hospital. He was discharged the next day. The Health department personnel are monitoring him and he is normal.
As per the data available from the Health department, there were 367 heat rash cases, 131 heat cramp cases, and 70 heat exhaustion cases in the state as on April 7, 2024.
Heatstroke is a life threatening condition that causes your body to overheat, and the body temperature above 104 degrees Fahrenheit. The patient complains of exhaustion, with dropping pulse rate, dehydration, concussion. If the patient is not immediately given IV fluids, he may go into shock, sometimes even leading to death, he cautioned. Most of the labourers exposed to sun are prone to heat stroke, he said.
(Published 08 April 2024, 18:30 IST)