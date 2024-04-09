85-year-old suffers heat stroke in Mysuru; first case in Karnataka this year

An 85-year-old person from the Mysuru district reportedly suffered heat stroke, becoming the first victim of a heat stroke in Karnataka this year, Health Commissioner D Randeep said on Monday.

The man, a resident of Nalluru Palya, PHC Hosur Gate, Hunsur taluk in Mysuru, suffered a heat stroke. The case was reported on April 4. He was referred to Hunsur Government Hospital, after initial management at Primary Health Centre.

The patient recovered and was discharged from the hospital on April 5.