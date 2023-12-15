9 held in Karnataka for submitting fake documents to courts for bail; 35 ‘fake’ Aadhar cards seized

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested nine people, including a woman, for submitting fake documents to courts and providing false sureties to the accused for bail, officials said on Thursday.
The arrested were Veeresh, 37, and Amaresh, 38, from Raichur; Umesh Kumar J, 48, and Santosh, 29, from Koppal; Umesh, 49, from Mysuru; Nagaraja G, 46, from Kolar; and Bengaluru residents Prakash, 42, Manjunath R, 48; and Tabasum, 38.
All nine were arrested on December 12 near the Mysore Bank Circle, police said.
CCB officials seized 35 fake Aadhaar cards and seven property documents from the suspects.
“Preliminary investigations revealed that suspects had previously submitted fake documents to the courts as sureties for bail,” the CCB said in a statement.
All nine were booked under IPC sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged [document or electronic record]), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).