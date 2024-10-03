Home
A decked up Mysuru all set to welcome people for Dasara

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation is spending Rs 6.5 crore to adorn the city for 21 days starting October 3, between 7 pm and 11 pm every evening.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 18:51 IST

Comments
An Insignia highlighting guarantee schemes.

Credit: DH Photo

Published 02 October 2024, 18:51 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruDasara

