A decked up Mysuru all set to welcome people for Dasara

<p>Mysuru: An illuminated Mysuru city is transformed into a wonderland, and is more than ready to beckon people for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dasara">Dasara</a>. </p><p>All the major roads of the city measuring a total length of 130 kms with 84 circles are decorated with colourful lights with a variety of designs. </p><p>The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation is spending Rs 6.5 crore to adorn the city for 21 days starting October 3, between 7 pm and 11 pm every evening. They are using LED lights and utilising 2,42,012 units of electricity for this purpose. </p><p>They have come up with atleast 45 varieties of designs or insignia for illumination, highlighting members of the erstwhile royal family including Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, Kempananjanmmanni, and JSS seer Shivarathri Rajendra Swamy at the south gate of Mysuru Palace. They have even come up with insignia depicting Lord Buddha, Basavanna, and Dr B R Ambedkar to highlight the history of democracy and even depicted the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. There are insignia depicting freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi and others.</p><p>They have also highlighted guarantee schemes through these insignia. Additionally, they have depicted the UNESCO world heritage site Sri Channakeshava temple of Somanathapura to popularise it further. They have come up with an insignia of the map of Karnataka to mark 'Suvarna Karnataka Sambrama' and even depicted Jnanapeeta awardees including Kuvumpu, Da Ra Bendre and others. Besides illuminating the welcome arches at the entry points of the city, they have also placed a welcome insignia atop the Chamundi hill.</p>.<p>On Thursday evening, the Minister of Energy K J George will launch Dasara illumination of the City by inaugurating the e-chariot - a tableau highlighting major programmes of the Department of Energy including Hasiru Chappara on Sayyaji Rao road at 6.30 pm.</p><p>Open bus tours to visit the decked up places are experiencing a high demand. Few private travel agencies are also offering open jeep tours to tourists willing to explore the city during this time.</p><p>A drone show will also be hosted for the first time using over 1500 drones at theb Bannimantap ground. The show will be held from 8 pm to 8.15 pm on October 6 and 7, and again on October 11 and 12. </p>