A living, bustling heritage: Nostalgic Mysuru markets 

It is hard to overstate the importance of these markets to the identity of Mysuru as a heritage city, a tag that every Mysurean is proud of. As representatives of a period in history, Devaraja and Lansdowne Markets have historic and architectural value. And quite apart from their value to tourism, these markets are living heritage, experienced by thousands of people every day. Most Mysureans have memories of walking past those impressive facades, of shopping, selling or eating there. As Issar observed, in Mysuru, more than its older neighbourhoods, “it is the planned markets which give it its familiar – in many ways unique – character.”