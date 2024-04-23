A male tiger was found dead in a lake at Ganagoor forest

Gonikoppa (Kodagu): A seven year old male tiger was found dead in a lake at Ganagoor forest area coming under Aanechowkur wildlife division in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on Monday.

Officials suspect that the tiger died three days ago after suffering injuries in a fight with other animals and succumbed while it came to quench its thirst in the lake.

Portion of the carcass had decomposed. Hunsur wildlife division veterinarian Ramesh conducted the post mortem.

Virajpet DCF Jagannath, Hunsur Wildlife division ACF DS Dayanand, Balele veterinary doctor Bhavishyakumar, National Tiger Conservation Authority member Kunhaganda Bose Madappa visited the spot.