A riverside harvest

Every year, around 1.5 lakh hectares of land come under this type of cultivation. Until five years ago, farmers here only grew cowpea, but now, they are sowing Bengal gram, sorghum and groundnut.

“To harvest cowpea pods, we need many labourers. But for Bengal gram, different types of harvesters are available easily. So, we turned towards this crop along with jowar, which is our staple food,” says Sharanabasappa, an elderly farmer who has been cultivating crops in the area for more than four decades. He adds that because of the excellent quality of soil here, the yield is higher than in other places.