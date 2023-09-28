A school of firsts, a leap forward

Gulbarga, once known as Ahsanabad, and now Kalaburagi, has a great historical background. Ruling kingdoms in the area made significant contributions in the fields of art, culture, literature and education. As we refer to historical accounts, we get different sources that give us these facts.
Apart from developing roadways, railways, lakes, gardens and textile mills, the contribution of Nizam rulers towards education is notable. A striking example is that of the Multi-Purpose High School, popularly known as MPHS, in Kalaburagi city. The historic building and institution stands strong even today.
MPHS has the distinction of being one of the earliest education institutions in the region. During his reign, the sixth king of the dynasty, Mir Mahbub Ali Khan (1869-1911 AD) designed this institution with an intention to educate the people of the region. The school is situated near the palace of Mahbub Ali Khan.
Established in 1886, the school has well-furnished classrooms and a spacious playground. The structure is built using Shahabad white stone. It has been influenced by Indo-European architecture. The main entrance has a crown shape, designed in a half-circled elevation that consists of a beautiful parapet wall on top. At the centre, a shed stands, with thick concrete double pillars.
The school also houses a huge library which consists of thousands of reference books on different subjects, collected from across the globe.
History
It was earlier, in the year 1854, that the Government of Hyderabad took the first step towards public instruction. Over time, it became a centre of oriental learning and culture.
In 1882, a new chapter began in the history of education in Hyderabad state. Public instruction became a major department in the government administration. High schools were opened at the headquarters of each district. Gulbarga was one among them. Upper and lower middle schools were also established in a number of places, according to the Mysore State Gazetteer, 1966.
Managing several developmental activities in Hyderabad, the then prime minister, Salar Jung Bahadur supervised the MPHS project till its completion. The school building was inaugurated in the month of January 1886.
The book, British Resident of Hyderabad State, published in 1907, details Salar Jung’s speech at the school’s inauguration. Opening the first high school in the city would further the cause of education and moral progress among the people of Gulbarga, he said.
He added that primary education would also be given greater importance and more budgetary allocation in the days to come.
Over the course of the Nizams’ rule, they also built the Asif Gunj School and Government College (now converted into Vikas Bhavan, Mini Vidhana Soudha) and the Central Library at Jagat Circle.
Today, Karnataka is known for its high levels of literacy and education. History points to the work of the kings who impacted generations to come through their initiatives. We must remember the legacy of these educational institutes from where many great politicians, educationists, artists, writers and others received their education.