Absence of guidance value puts spotlight on Rs 1,400-crore TDR compensation

In a letter dated February 2021, the BBMP had requested the state government to reconsider its decision to grant TDR for the utilization of palace land, stating it is worth nearly Rs 1,400 crore. The civic body arrived at the extent of compensation by considering a rough guidance value of Rs 10,037 per square feet for 13.91 lakh sq ft of palace land. “This huge amount of TDRs in the market will see rampant mushrooming of concrete buildings in the City,” the BBMP’s letter stated, while pointing out the state government enacted a special act for the acquisition and transfer of 472 acres of Bengaluru Palace land by providing compensation of Rs 11 crore.