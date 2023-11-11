Accidental fire breaks out at Mysuru godown, no injuries

Mysuru: An accidental fire broke out at The South India Paper Mill (SIPM) godown and factory in the Tandavapura Industrial area of Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district on Saturday morning.
Paper and equipment worth several lakhs were burnt, but there were no reported injuries, according to factory sources.
More than six fire tenders from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the scene and successfully extinguished the fire.
According to a plaint lodged by SIPM officials, the fire was caused by a short circuit in the godown. Nanjangud Rural Police have registered a case.