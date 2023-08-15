Action against disruptive forces engaged in disrupting harmony: Dinesh Gundu Rao in Independence Day speech

Stressing the need for upholding the spirit of democratic values, he said, there is a need to spread love, harmony and brotherhood in the society by leaving aside hate. We should overcome all the differences of opinion. A few untoward incidents including violence in Manipur, Haryana is alarming. Violence should be checked through mutual effort. Attempts are being made to sow the seeds of hate in the society. There is a need to uphold unity and integrity in society.

He added that there is a need to treat all equally without any discrimination.

He said to reduce disaster risks, it is proposed to take up works at a cost of Rs 721 crore from National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) such as flood control, landslide risk mitigation in five districts including Dakshina Kannada.

Action plan is being prepared to develop Sasihithlu beach as an international surfing destination in PPP mode. The work on the DC office complex will be completed within a year to provide all the government services under one roof, he said.

Cultural programmes as a part of independence day celebrations were held at Kudmal Ranga Rao Town Hall.