Activist alleges missionary group's attempt to convert tribal families in Karnataka's Kudremukh

<p>Sringeri: The Praja Prabhutva Ulisi Andolana has alleged that a missionary group based in Sringeri is attempting to convert tribal families living in difficult conditions inside the Kudremukh National Park region. </p><p>In a press release, activist Nagesh Angeerasa claimed that a few families in Menasinhadya have stopped worshipping their ancestral deities and have begun attending church services.</p><p>The issue has been brought to the attention of the Sringeri Sharada Mutt pontiff and the Administrative Officer. The seer is believed to have assured support for the welfare of the tribal community and expressed his intention to visit the area soon, Angeerasa stated.</p><p>The organisation has also sought the mutt's support for an action plan - alongside district authorities to protect over 2,000 stray cattle. The mutt has already extended financial help for the care of abandoned cattle struggling without fodder or water. They further urged the seer to take up with the central government the proposal to reserve the Kyatanamakki grasslands for conservation of the indigenous Malenadu Gidda cattle breed. The seer has promised to discuss this with officials, he stated.</p><p>Angeerasa also stated that safeguarding cows and Vedic traditions, as well as acknowledging the significance of deities worshipped by tribal and native communities such as Rahu, Guliga and Panjurli, alongside mainstream Hindu deities, is essential for strengthening the roots of Sanatana Dharma.</p>