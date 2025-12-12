K-RIDE MD inspects alignment of double-decker project in Karnataka's Mathikere

<p>Bengaluru: K-RIDE Managing Director Lakshman Singh and other senior officials inspected a 4.27-km stretch along the under-construction Mallige Line in northern Bengaluru on Wednesday. </p>.<p>The stretch will feature the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project's first double-decker (elevated road-train track) spanning 1.28 km between Mathikere and Lottegollahalli. </p>.<p>This double-decker is part of the elevated section of the 25.01-km Mallige Line, which will connect Benniganahalli to Chikkabanavara. </p>.<p>The 4.27-km Mathikere-Hebbal section passes through densely populated areas. </p>.Bengaluru: Suburban rail project to get 1.2 km double-decker at Mathikere.<p>The double-decker's flyover component will cost Rs 150 crore, fully funded by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). </p>.<p>During the inspection, Singh reviewed the feasibility of the alignment and assessed ground challenges, focusing on removal, shifting and diversion of BWSSB pipelines, and shifting electrical lines. </p>.<p>He emphasised the need to finalise shifting plans in coordination with stakeholder agencies, reviewed the status of removing encroachments from the Indian Railways alignment, and assessed the progress of private land acquisition and building valuation at scattered locations, K-RIDE said in a statement. </p>.<p>K-RIDE has floated tenders in three packages to complete the Mallige Line's pending work, with an 18-24 month deadline. Tenders for the Kanaka Line will be called in the coming weeks. </p>