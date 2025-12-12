Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

K-RIDE MD inspects alignment of double-decker project in Karnataka's Mathikere

The stretch will feature the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project's first double-decker (elevated road-train track) spanning 1.28 km between Mathikere and Lottegollahalli.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 23:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 23:37 IST
Karnataka NewsTransportK-RIDE

Follow us on :

Follow Us