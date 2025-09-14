Menu
Actor Darshan’s wife reports theft of Rs 3 lakh cash

The money was kept in a box inside a wardrobe in Vijayalakshmi’s room. It was last seen on September 4 when Vijayalakshmi left for Mysuru after handing over the keys to Darshan’s manager, Nagaraju.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 20:51 IST
Published 13 September 2025, 20:51 IST
