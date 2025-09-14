Actor Darshan’s wife reports theft of Rs 3 lakh cash

<p>Bengaluru: About Rs 3 lakh in cash is suspected to have been stolen from the flat of actor Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi in Hosakerehalli, south Bengaluru, last week.</p>.<p>The money was kept in a box inside a wardrobe in Vijayalakshmi’s room. It was last seen on September 4 when Vijayalakshmi left for Mysuru after handing over the keys to Darshan’s manager, Nagaraju.</p>.Murder accused Darshan to stay in Bengaluru jail as court rejects plea to shift him to Ballari prison.<p>In his complaint to CK Achukattu police, Nagaraju said he too left for Mysuru on September 5 and returned to Bengaluru along with Vijayalakshmi on Sunday. Vijayalakshmi noticed the cash missing from the box the following day, after which Nagaraju lodged the complaint on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The complainant has said they suspect household employees may be behind the theft. “The theft is most likely committed by the servant,” the investigating officer told <span class="italic">DH</span>. “Investigation is underway, but we are not sure if it is the servant or someone from the family,” the officer added.</p>.<p>CK Achukattu police have registered an FIR under BNS Section 306 (theft committed by a servant) and are investigating.</p>