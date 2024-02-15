Adopted by Swedish family in 1992, 39-year-old woman back in Mysuru to 'find roots'

Mysore: Jolly Sandberg had first come to 'Ashraya' an institution for adoption in Bengaluru when she was barely five-year-old, and alone. A few years later, when she left the place in 1992, she had a family, who took her to Sweden with them.

Thirty two years later since she was sent on Inter Country adoption, Sandberg was back in Karnataka, but she was not alone this time. The 39-year-old adoptee has travelled all the way from Sweden to Mysuru in quest to find her roots and origin in Mysuru, Maddur and Channapatna.

"I need to know something about my past in order to understand myself. Also, I want to tell my two-year-old daughter where I come from and show her, teach her and experience my first home in my country India, which I love and respect,” she said.