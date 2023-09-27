After alliance with BJP, JD(S) should not call itself a secular party: Siddaramaiah

'Name says secular. Are they secular now? Should we accept what they say ? Even after going with a communal party, still they are secular? Should we accept ? Let them go with BJP or anybody we don't have objections. But they should not say they are secular, that 's all. They should not say that Janata Dal is a secular party', the CM said

JD(S) had earlier formed governments in coalition with both BJP and Congress respectively for 20 months from January 2006, and for 14 months from May 2018, with Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister.