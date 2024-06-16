After below-par LS poll show in Karnataka, Congress’ very own give it reality check on guarantees

Bengaluru: In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Congress in Karnataka wanted to upend the notion that welfare schemes do not translate into votes.

The five flagship ‘guarantee’ schemes had contributed significantly to the Congress’ big win in the Assembly polls last year.

In about a year’s time, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government accumulated 5.01 crore beneficiaries under the ‘guarantee’ schemes.

This came at a staggering cost to the exchequer - Rs 36,435 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 52,009 crore this fiscal.