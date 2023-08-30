AI to help KPSC intensify vigilance of recruitment exams

In an effort to curb malpractices in recruitment examinations for government posts, the Karnataka Public Services Commission (KPSC) will henceforth make use of artificial intelligence (AI) for quick identification of examination centres where malpractices are happening.
The Commission, in a meeting on Tuesday, decided to adopt AI for effective use of CCTVs. At present, there are CCTV cameras in exam halls and the footage is centrally monitored in the KPSC office.
A special team monitoring the footage does randomised checks of video snippets from sensitive and highly sensitive exam centres, in order to curb malpractice.
Using AI, the commission will set up a system where the CCTV of a particular exam hall will start flashing if there are malpractices such as Bluetooth use and mass copying, KPSC secretary Vikas Kishore Suralkar said.
That apart, they will, henceforth, give body-worn cameras to invigilators, he said.
There are already measures to curb exam malpractice, such as identification of sensitive and highly sensitive centres, where there is heightened vigilance.
The commission also does iris scans of candidates to curb impersonation and frisking to ensure there are no Bluetooth devices. Yet, there have been instances of malpractice, prompting the commission to take extra measures.
The commission will invite separate tenders to implement the measures, including facial recognition, Bluetooth use, technology to extract video bytes from CCTV footage and body-worn cameras, Suralkar said.