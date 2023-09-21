AIIMS Raichur: CM writes to Mandaviya expressing gratitude

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written a letter expressing his gratitude to the Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, who has agreed to establish the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) campus in Raichur.
In his letter, dated September 7 (Thursday), the CM wrote, “On behalf of the people of Karnataka, I would like to express my gratitude for your cooperation and assurance regarding the proposal to set up AIIMS in Raichur.”
He also emphasised that the state government is always ready to cooperate and collaborate with the union government on this issue and is looking forward to his positive response.
Siddaramaiah stated that the establishment of AIIMS would help strengthen the healthcare system in backward regions like Kalyana Karnataka, which is covered under the special provision of Article 371 (J) of the Constitution.
In his letter, Siddaramaiah pointed out that he had previously written to the health minister on June 17, seeking his attention to establish AIIMS in Raichur. As a follow-up to this letter, his cabinet colleagues Dr Sharan Prakash Patil and NS Boserju, along with Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba, met with him on
August 22.