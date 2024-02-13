Airport metro work to finish by Jun 2026: Karnataka Governor Gehlot

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot said on Monday that work on metro rail connecting Silk Board to K R Puram (19.75 km) and K R Puram to Kempegowda International Airport will be completed by June 2026.
He said this during his address to the joint session of the legislature.
The 3.3-km metro line from Ragigudda to Silk Board with 16 stations will be constructed in double-decker model, Gehlot said. “Presently, 98% progress is achieved and programmed to commission by July 2024,” he said.
The Cauvery Water Supply Phase-5, aimed to provide 775 MLD additional drinking water to 110 villages, is planned for commissioning in March 2024, he said. The governor also said that the government had planned to construct a tunnel road in Bengaluru to reduce traffic congestion. “A feasibility report is being prepared,” he added.
Bats for Kannada
Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Monday said survival and growth of Kannada is “a matter of life and death”. He said this in his address to the joint session of the legislature, which he delivered in Hindi.
“We will not tolerate any attack on our language and culture. My government is committed to preserve and develop our mother tongue and the Karnataka culture advocated by Basavanna, Kuvempu etc., at any cost,” he said. “For the benefit of the people, we have decided and made a law that 60% of the name plates should be in Kannada and have taken steps to implement it,” he added.