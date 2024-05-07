All drought-hit farmers in Karnataka to get drought relief in 2-3 days, says revenue minister

All drought-hit farmers will receive compensation in the next 2-3 days, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on Monday.
Before Karnataka received Rs 3,454.22 crore from the union government, Gowda said 33.58 lakh farmers had been paid an interim relief worth Rs 636.45 crore from its own coffers.
This includes 4.43 lakh farmers with small landholdings who have received full compensation as per their eligibility.
As on May 6, Gowda said 27.38 lakh farmers have received compensation totalling to Rs 2,425.13 crore under the NDRF.
So far, 31.82 lakh farmers received full compensation, the minister said, adding that the remaining two lakh farmers would get their due in a couple of days.
Published 06 May 2024, 23:44 IST