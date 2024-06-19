All measures taken to prevent female feticide says Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mysuru: Minister for health and family welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the officials of health and police department are taking all necessary measures to prevent female feticide.

They have conducted raids of ultrasound scanning centres in several places including Pandavapura in Mandya district, Belagavi and Kodagu. They are filing cases, charge sheets in Courts, and are following up on all their leads.

They are holding a meeting to check if there is a possibility to strengthen the laws to prevent female feticide, Dinesh Gundu Rao said.