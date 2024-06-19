All measures taken to prevent female feticide says Dinesh Gundu Rao

Mysuru: Minister for health and family welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the officials of health and police department are taking all necessary measures to prevent female feticide.
They have conducted raids of ultrasound scanning centres in several places including Pandavapura in Mandya district, Belagavi and Kodagu. They are filing cases, charge sheets in Courts, and are following up on all their leads.
They are holding a meeting to check if there is a possibility to strengthen the laws to prevent female feticide, Dinesh Gundu Rao said.
He added that they are taking all measures to boost the public health care system by improving their facilities. The availability of medicines which was 40 per cent during the previous state government has improved to 80 per cent now, he said.
He defended the petrol and diesel price hike in the state, and said that it is lesser compared to other states including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. During the previous BJP led state government, the Central tax share to the state was reduced.
They are trying to mobilise funds, assessing the loop holes and trying to find where they are losing funds and where they can plug it, he said.
Dinesh Gundu Rao added, "Guarantee schemes are helping general public and poor. It is also empowering women. They are government programmes and they are not launched for election purposes but for people's good. We will not stop or revise guarantee schemes. We will assess and study their impact and think of bringing in necessary reforms, if required, after two years. The funds required for those schemes is not a burden or pressure on the state although it is not a small amount," he said.
Reacting to allegations of pressure to change the autopsy report of Renukaswamy case involving actor Darshan by the medical education department, Rao said that it was an inhuman death. The accused should be punished no matter who it is.
The government is not interfering in the investigation. Police are conducting an impartial probe. Fans should not go to extremes. Patience, tolerance, love for each other, can bring about peace and harmony and help build a healthy society, he said.
