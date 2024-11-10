Ambient air quality, noise levels in Mysuru better than last Deepavali: Karnataka Pollution Control Board

<p>Mysuru: The ambient air quality has improved while noise level has reduced during Deepavali in Mysuru this year, compared to last year, said the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board on Sunday. </p><p>The overall average air quality index (AQI), assessed on three days during Deepavali, has improved by 23.4 per cent in Hebbal-industrial cum residential area, 12 per cent each in KR Circle-commercial area and Kuvempu Nagar-residential area, compared to last year. The noise level has reduced by 3 per cent compared to last year, according to Mysuru Environment Officer of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board V S Kumar. </p><p>The AQI value, assessed during pre-Deepavali on a normal day (on October 24) in Hebbal, was 43 this year and 32 last year. In KR Circle, it was 43 this year, 64 last year. In Kuvempu Nagar, it was 25 this year and 27 last year; on October 31, in Hebbal it was 60 this year and 72 last year; in KR Circle it was 68 this year, 69 last year; in Kuvempu Nagar, it was 36 this year and 44 last year; on November 1, in Hebbal it was 69 this year and 100 last year. In KR Circle, it was 101 this year and 102 last year; in Kuvempu Nagar, it was 32 this year and 53 last year. On November 2, in Hebbal it was 93 this year and 118 last year; In KR Circle, it was 105 this year and 140 last year; in Kuvempu Nagar, it was 49 this year and 57 last year. </p>.Tanker lorry mows down pillion rider in Mangaluru; protests erupt against poor road condition.<p>The ambient noise quality, assessed on a normal day at Hebbal was 61.2 decibels this year and it was 62 decibels last year; on first day of Deepavali it was 61.2 decibels this year, 62 decibels last year; on second day, it was 70.73 decibels last year and due to rain it could not be assessed this year; on third day, it was 70.9 decibels this year and it was 70.3 decibels last year. </p><p>Kumar said, "We monitored the AQI, by assessing all parameters (including particulate matter 10 (PM10), particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulphur dioxide (SO2), carbon monoxide (CO), lead (Pb) and others) as per CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) guidelines for a duration of 24 hours on all four days. The AQI value, between 50 to 100 value, is satisfactory. So, the levels were satisfactory during the festival this year. The noise levels were monitored for six hours, from 6 pm to 12 am, and usually the noise levels between 65 to 75 decibels are normal as per CPCB guidelines".</p><p>Kumar added, "Environmental awareness and usage of green crackers has reduced the pollution level this year". </p>