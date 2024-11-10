Home
Ambient air quality, noise levels in Mysuru better than last Deepavali: Karnataka Pollution Control Board

The ambient noise quality, assessed on a normal day at Hebbal was 61.2 decibels this year and in comparison to 62 decibels last year.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 09:21 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 09:21 IST
Karnataka NewsPollutionMysuruKarnataka State Pollution Control BoardDeepavali

