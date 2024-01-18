Amid declining Covid cases in Karnataka, health dept advises people to be cautious

Though the number of new Covid cases from the state is coming down gradually, the Health department has directed the officials and the public to remain cautious.
In a circular issued on Wednesday, commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Services, has asked the officials to ensure all elderly individuals (above 60 years) with ILI symptoms are tested for Covid.
While patients under home isolation are monitored constantly, those admitted to ICU should be monitored using Tele ICU, the circular said.
Further, comorbid asymptomatic persons staying with Covid positive patients should be considered to be in the ‘High Risk Group’ and they should be clinically evaluated for their comorbid conditions and suitably managed, the commissioner said.
“Diabetes and hypertension conditions management in admitted Covid patients needs to be intensified. Investigations to look into pulmonary embolism are reiterated,” the circular noted.
Precautionary measures to continue
In a separate advisory, the Health department also asked the public to stay cautious and directed the elderly persons (over 60 years), comorbid persons (particularly with kidney, heart, liver, and lung ailments), pregnant women, and lactating mothers to monitor their health constantly.
“People with comorbidities, who test Covid positive, shall undergo thorough clinical evaluation and seek medical consultation at the earliest,” the advisory said. The department has also requested the patients and their families to cooperate with doctors and medical staff, who visit them when under home isolation.
The public can call +9118004258330, the existing helpline under SAST for any Covid-related queries.