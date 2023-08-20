Amid dissent, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot clears MLC nominations

Amid dissent, Governor clears MLC nominations
Dissent notwithstanding, Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Saturday nominated former ministers M R Seetharam, Umashree and former IRS officer H P Sudhama Das as MLCs with immediate effect.
The appointments are to fill up vacancies created as the incumbents Mohan Kumar Kondajji, P R Ramesh and C M Lingappa completed their terms.
According to official sources, Seetharam is being nominated under the educationist quota, Umashree for her contribution as an actor and Das for social work. Umashree belongs to the Devanga (OBC) community and is seen as the chief minister’s confidant. The former minister was not given the Assembly ticket to contest from her Terdal constituency.
Seetharam, a Balija (OBC), is also seen as close to Siddaramaiah. Seetharam’s son Raksha Ramaiah is the national general secretary of Indian Youth Congress.
Das, a former enforcement directorate official, belongs to SC (left). He joined the Congress ahead of the Assembly polls this year. His father H Puttadas was MLA from the erstwhile Sathanur constituency. DyCM D K Shivakumar is believed to have pushed Das’ name.
Muslim leaders were upset as Umashree replaced senior leader K Rahman Khan’s son Mansoor Ali Khan as candidate.
Upset workers
A section of Congress workers had publicly expressed concern that the party is overlooking those ‘deserving’ of recognition.