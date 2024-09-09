Amidst preparations for Pilikula Kambala, Pilikula zoo director asks DC to declare area surrounding park as silent zone

Mangaluru: At a time when district administration and Zilla Kambala Samithi is preparing for Pilikula Kambala, Pilikula Biological Park Director H Jayaprakash Bhandary has written to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the Pilikula Development Authority, Mullai Muhilan M P, to declare a 500 metre radius of the zoo as a “silent zone.”

In his letters to the DC dated September 6 and 7, the Director of the zoo said that about 1,250 wild captive animals, including endangered species, are housed in the park with an objective of conservation and breeding of endangered species found in the Western Ghats. The Biological Park also aims to promote awareness among the people and children, to encourage research and scientific studies etc.

The zoo also functions as rescue centres for wild animals that pose danger to humans and orphaned animals.