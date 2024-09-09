Amidst preparations for Pilikula Kambala, Pilikula zoo director asks DC to declare area surrounding park as silent zone

Mangaluru: At a time when district administration and Zilla Kambala Samithi is preparing for Pilikula Kambala, Pilikula Biological Park Director H Jayaprakash Bhandary has written to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the Pilikula Development Authority, Mullai Muhilan M P, to declare a 500 metre radius of the zoo as a “silent zone.”
In his letters to the DC dated September 6 and 7, the Director of the zoo said that about 1,250 wild captive animals, including endangered species, are housed in the park with an objective of conservation and breeding of endangered species found in the Western Ghats. The Biological Park also aims to promote awareness among the people and children, to encourage research and scientific studies etc.
The zoo also functions as rescue centres for wild animals that pose danger to humans and orphaned animals.
"Performing Kambala and Melas can have harmful effects on Pilikula Zoo. The zoo is run as per the guidelines and day to day directions of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), New Delhi. Domesticated or stray animals are prohibited from entering Pilikula which consists of a large zoo. Steps are being taken as per the CZA rules to prevent the spread of deadly airborne or other contagious diseases from outside animals."
"The captive wild animals require a non-disruptive environment and they prefer a noise-free atmosphere. High decibel sounds affect their normal behaviour and breeding. It was observed during the earlier Kambalas which were held in Pilikula, the animals had shown abnormal behaviour and took a couple of weeks to return to normalcy.During the Kambala festival, the noise is so high that it is heard up to two kilometers. High volume loud speakers, bands, and crackers are used in Kambala as a practice. The animal houses are very close to the Kambala area. Hence it is not prudent to conduct any Melas or festivals in Pilikula which disturb the normal behaviour of captive wild animals and pollute the atmosphere as it's against the theme of 'Silent Zone'," Bhandary said in theletter.
"Further, it is the duty of the Authority to ensure a pollution free environment for those visiting Pilikula. Further, along with conservation, the Authority also has a responsibility to ensure that captive wild animals have a non-disruptive environment and noise-free atmosphere. Hence its essential to declare 500 metre radius of the zoo as a silent zone as per the environment protection act 1986," the letter said.
The Pilikula Kambala was held last in December 2014. It was stopped after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, raised objections against holding all types of kambala events citing animal cruelty.
Published 09 September 2024, 12:19 IST